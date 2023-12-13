Woman found guilty of chasing down, killing hit-and-run driver in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of a hit-and-run driver in May 2019.

Hannah Payne, 25, was convicted of chasing down and shooting Kenneth Herring, 62.

She faced charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. She was found guilty on all counts.

Channel 2′s Tom Jones has been in the courtroom since the trial began last week.

Prosecutors say Herring hit Payne’s car and drove off. She then followed Herring, confronted him and shot him.

They say she ignored repeated orders from a 911 operator not to pursue him.

Defense attorneys say she was told to get his license plate number, so she followed him.

They argued that he shot himself during a struggle with the gun.

A sentencing hearing has been set for Friday.

Prosecutors say Clayton woman gave driver ‘death penalty for committing a traffic infraction’

