I-20 back open after being shut down for hours after tractor-trailer caught on fire

ATLANTA — A tractor-trailer fire has shut down Interstate 20 westbound at Fulton Industrial Boulevard.
The interstate closed down just before 6 p.m.
Video from Georgia Department of Transportation cameras shows the tractor-trailer engulfed in flames.
According to Triple Team Traffic, all lanes of I-20 westbound were back open as of 10 p.m. and the scene has been cleared.
Channel 2 Action News reached out to officials for additional information but has not heard back yet.
There is no word on injuries or what caused the fire.
