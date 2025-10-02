60 seconds was all it took for burglars to get thousands in booze

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police have arrested two men for burglarizing two metro Atlanta liquor stores over the weekend.

Peachtree City police say someone used a large piece of concrete to smash their way into the PTC World of Beverage and steal $5,000 of liquor.

Investigators say in just 60 seconds, two men drove up to the store, broke in, committed the burglary and made their escape.

After that, police say they committed another burglary in Milton.

Aquarius Woodruff, 37, and Anthony Scott, 26, were arrested and charged burglary, criminal property damage and possession of tools for a crime.

Police say that in 2022, Woodruff was convicted of burglarizing the exact same liquor store and served time in prison. He was released from prison four months ago.

