2 arrested in Fayette County after drug seizure and fraud discovery, sheriff’s office says

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. — A routine traffic stop in Fayette County recently led to the discovery of an extensive fraud operation and the recovery of illegal narcotics, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputy Crittenton conducted the stop, which the sheriff’s office said uncovered a sophisticated scheme involving identity theft and forgery.

The investigation began after the deputy stopped a vehicle for traveling in the wrong lane, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

A subsequent search of the car revealed multiple fake identification cards from various states, all bearing the passenger’s photograph but different names, alongside numerous credit cards and stolen checks.

Deputies also located forged checks, disguise items and notebooks filled with practiced signatures, all commonly associated with identity theft and forgery schemes.

Additionally, illegal narcotics were recovered from the vehicle, specifically MDMA, methamphetamine and oxycodone.

Financial crimes often involve organized efforts to steal identities, forge documents and victimize innocent people, the sheriff’s office said.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Crittenton’s thorough investigation interrupted the operation before it could affect more victims.

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