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Tracking scattered storms, threat of damaging wind gusts across metro Atlanta this hot Sunday

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Tracking scattered storms, threat of damaging wind gusts across metro Atlanta this hot Sunday
By WSBTV.com News Staff

Hot temperatures and scattered storms are in the forecast as Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the weather coming through the metro Atlanta area Sunday.

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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says along with the scattered storms, the main weather threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to mid-90s.

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After the scattered storms on the weekend, Monday and Tuesday should be drier.

Deon says she is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf, where a tropical depression may for in the next 48 hours, or even as early as late Sunday.

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