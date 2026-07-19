Tracking scattered storms, threat of damaging wind gusts across metro Atlanta this hot Sunday

Hot temperatures and scattered storms are in the forecast as Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the weather coming through the metro Atlanta area Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says along with the scattered storms, the main weather threat will be damaging wind gusts.

The temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to mid-90s.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

After the scattered storms on the weekend, Monday and Tuesday should be drier.

Deon says she is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf, where a tropical depression may for in the next 48 hours, or even as early as late Sunday.

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

©2026 Cox Media Group