Tracking scattered storms, threat of damaging wind gusts across metro Atlanta this hot Sunday

Hot temperatures and scattered storms are in the forecast as Severe Weather Team 2 tracks the weather coming through the metro Atlanta area Sunday.
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Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says along with the scattered storms, the main weather threat will be damaging wind gusts.
The temperatures Sunday will be in the lower to mid-90s.
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After the scattered storms on the weekend, Monday and Tuesday should be drier.
Deon says she is monitoring an area of low pressure in the Gulf, where a tropical depression may for in the next 48 hours, or even as early as late Sunday.
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