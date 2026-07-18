Technical School graduates get new path to a full bachelor’s degree

ATLANTA — The Technical College System of Georgia is taking another step to make it easier for their graduates to get opportunities for a full college degree.

The TCSG signed an agreement this week with Champlain College Online that would allow those students with associate degree’s to get a reduced “community college alumni” tuition rate for the online school.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the agreement, the associate degree will count as a block of 60 credits towards earning a bachelors degree.

Students are also eligible to request an additional 30 transfer credits if they take a class that Champlain College offers as a required or elective course.

All students would be required to complete their original coursework with a grade of “C” or higher.

“This agreement continues our growth beyond the Northeast and deepens our presence in Georgia,” said Jamie Camp, TruED* relationship manager at Champlain College Online. “TCSG is exactly the kind of forward-thinking college system we want to partner with, and it lets us build college relationships as strong as the employer relationships we’ve spent years cultivating there.”

TRENDING STORIES:

To qualify, students must have graduated from a TCSG college with an associate degree, earned at least 60 credit hours, and hold a cumulative GPA of 2.0 or higher. Students complete a minimum of 30 credits at Champlain, including 15 credits at the 300 level or higher, and indicate their TCSG affiliation on the CCO application to receive the preferred tuition rate.

“TCSG is committed to creating seamless pathways that help students continue their education, advance their careers, and meet the evolving needs of Georgia’s workforce,” said Greg Dozier, commissioner of The Technical College System of Georgia.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group