0 Father whose son was shot and killed says he wants gun violence to end

ATLANTA - Monday was one of the darkest days in Willie Wilson Jr.’s life after his 30-year-old son, Willie Wilson III, was shot to death along Pine Street in downtown Atlanta.

Atlanta Police Department said at around 2 p.m. younger Wilson was standing on the sidewalk around 140 Pine St. when a red, smaller Mercedes SUV drove by and made a U-turn.

The driver then pulled up beside him. Police said words were exchanged and Wilson turned to run away and somebody in that SUV shot him. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say there was a Bird scooter near his body. It was taken so crime scene investigators can try to obtain evidence from the rented scooter. Homicide detectives believe the younger Wilson may have been on the scooter before the SUV pulled up. Detectives are trying to identify who was in the SUV.

Wilson’s father said his son worked for a moving service and has three small children and a girlfriend.

“The babies don’t know. As they grow, they’re going to ask where their daddy is and that really hurts me, to take a father away from their kid, a son away from their dad,” said Wilson Jr.

He could not fathom why anyone would target his son.

“I have five boys, five. Will was my heart. A part of me feels like he was me,” said Wilson Jr.

Wilson Jr. said he doesn’t believe his son had any enemies and said he did not associate with unsavory types. His family is now struggling to pay to lay him to rest.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist his family with burial expenses. Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help to find whoever is responsible.

If you have any information about this incident call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) where you can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 if it leads to an arrest and indictment in this case.

