0 Father of man who killed grandmother, held ex-girlfriend hostage: 'He just snapped'

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned new developments surrounding the man who killed a grandmother and held his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter hostage.

The killer’s father called our newsroom and said his son isn’t a monster.

Channel 2's Chris Jose spoke exclusively to James Martin Sr., the father of James Martin, who told James Martin is the man police say killed a grandmother and held his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter hostage. WSB-TV Jose his son parked his pickup truck down the street from the murder scene because he didn't want anyone to know he was there.

With the help of a high-ranking police source, Jose was able to find the car. Investigators took ammunition from it for evidence. Martin's clothes and some personal items remained inside.

Martin Sr. asked Jose not to come to his house because of the death threats directed at his family.

"It’s terrible for both sides but that was my son and I loved him," he said.

For safety reasons, Martin Sr. shared his son’s story with Jose at a location near a local police department.

Martin Sr. said his son had a hard time accepting a bad breakup.

"He wasn’t thinking clearly. His mindset was not right," he said.

Martin Sr. said his son was depressed.

On Wednesday, Jose spoke exclusively with hostage victim Jessica Adams. She ended a five-year relationship with Martin two weeks ago. They shared the house on Lane Drive with her grandmother, Faye Spruell.

"He had no remorse. We were stuck back there in that room with him and he treated us like animals," Adams said.

Martin Sr. said he was on the phone with his son 30 minutes before SWAT team members fired their guns. He believes his son intended to kill himself in front of Adams and not take any other lives.

