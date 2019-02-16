Father arrested after his 2-year-old child ingested meth

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - A Spalding County father has been arrested after officers say his 2-year-old ingested meth.
Keith Edward Teubner Sr. was charged with cruelty to children in the second degree, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and other charges.
Deputies were called to WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital on Feb. 14 on reports a child had ingested methamphetamine.
Deputies got a warrant for Teubner's home on Greer Road, where they found drugs in the bedroom.
Deputies also learned Teubner knew his child had ingested the drug but didn't seek medical care. It's unclear who took the toddler to the hospital.
The child was turned over to the Division of Family and Children's Services.
