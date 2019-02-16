'We don't have anywhere to go': Complex gives all tenants two days to move out

ATLANTA - Friday was moving day for a metro Atlanta family -- and it was one that was not planned.
“Oh God, I felt hurt. I wanted to cry. I was angry,” Tristian Thomas said.
The Thomas family -- along with everyone else at the Westcove Apartments -- was evicted by the city of College Park and given only 48 hours to get out.
“We just hate to move within two days. We need more than two days to move,” Thomas said. “We don’t have anywhere to go,” Thomas said.
With the deadline looming Friday evening, Channel 2's Justin Wilfon counted 17 moving trucks in the parking lot, everyone scrambling to beat the clock.
“Even though you gave us 48 hours, folks work. That wasn’t enough time,” a tenant said.
