Fantasy 5 ticket sold in Georgia wins more than $900,000

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — A lucky person in Georgia recently purchased a jackpot-winning Fantasy 5 ticket.
Sold in south Georgia, the winning ticket matched all five numbers and won $908,710 in Sunday’s drawing.
The winning numbers for the drawing were: 10-19-27-35-41.
The ticket was purchased at Easy In & Out on Smith Ave. in Thomasville.
The person who bought the ticket has 180 days to claim their winnings.
