Fannin County Schools closed due to storm damage, power outage

FANNIN COUNTY, Ga. — Fannin County Schools will not have classes on Friday due to power outages from Thursday night’s storms.

“Due to a power outage at East Fannin Elementary for a minimum of 4-6 hours and the shutdown of the intersection of Old 76 at Lakewood, the Fannin County School System will NOT have school today. It will NOT be a virtual day,” the district wrote Friday morning.

“Directors, principals, and 12-month personnel should report to work at regular time as safely possible. Any concerns should be reported to your administrator as soon as possible,” the district added.

