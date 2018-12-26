Family who survived terrifying deck collapse celebrates Christmas together

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A local family is celebrating Christmas at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta more than a week after a deck collapsed beneath their feet.
Multiple family members were injured on the Dec. 17 accident as they were taking holiday pictures at their Rockdale County home.
Channel 2's Michael Seiden spoke to the family where they are surrounding one sister as she remains hospitalized.
We're hearing from family members about how they're recovering from the terrifying accident, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
Channel 2 Action News learned that the homes in the subdivision are some of the oldest in the area and were built in the 1960s and 1970s.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical bills for the family. You can donate HERE.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}