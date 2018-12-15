ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - A deck collapse at a home in Rockdale County has left multiple people injured, police say.
The incident happened at a home on Lake Sorrento Drive in Conyers Saturday around 4:20 p.m.
Emergency crews are currently on the scene. Police said at least 15 people were on a deck at the back of the home at the time.
Rockdale County officials said two people were flown to Grady Hospital in Atlanta by air ambulance. Four more were taken to hospitals by ground and two self-transported to hospitals. Several more people were treated at the scene.
Code enforcement and building inspectors are working to figure out how the collapse happened.
Police said the victims have broken bones, including compound fractures, but none of the injuries are life-threatening.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way to the scene to gather more details on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News.
TENDING STORIES:
- Pete Davidson posts despondent message on Instagram, deletes account
- Father reportedly turned away from mental health institute days before being shot, killed by police
- DeKalb officer killed in line of duty was engaged, about to celebrate birthday
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}