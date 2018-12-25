  • What time do Walmart, Target, Best Buy, others open on the day AFTER Christmas?

    By: Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    Maybe the sweater didn’t fit, or Aunt Edna didn’t realize that orange isn’t your color, but either way, many folks across the country will be heading back to stores Wednesday to return or exchange their Christmas gifts.

    If you are heading back into the shopping fray, here is a list of times some major retailers will open on the day after Christmas. 

    Note: Some chain stores may have different operating hours. You can click on the links below, then find your location on the store’s website to verify local times.

    >> Which grocery stores are open on Christmas; Christmas Eve hours  

    Dec. 26 store hours:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories