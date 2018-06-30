Family struggling to give young murder victim proper burial

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a young murder victim is struggling to give him a proper burial.
They are gathered in Lawrenceville to honor Erasmus Pratt's memory and raise money for a funeral. (If you'd like to donate, click here.)
Pratt, 17, was shot June 9 in Stone Mountain at an apartment complex on Central Drive after some sort of confrontation. Jerell Curtis, also 17, was arrested in Pratt's death and charged with aggravated assault and murder.
Channel 2's Wendy Halloran is speaking with family members who say they still don't know why the teen was killed for Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11.
