Family starting to grieve after arrest made in mother of two's murder

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family told Channel 2 Action News they can try to get justice 13 years after their loved one disappeared. 

    Channel 2 Action News was first to break the news Thursday of an arrest in Leslie Adams' murder. Adams was a beautician who disappeared in 2005.

    Channel 2 investigator reporter Mark Winne was in Gwinnett County, where the suspect, Billy Cook, Adams' ex-boyfriend, appeared in court. 

