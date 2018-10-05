Family starting to grieve after arrest made in mother of two's murder

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A family told Channel 2 Action News they can try to get justice 13 years after their loved one disappeared.
Channel 2 Action News was first to break the news Thursday of an arrest in Leslie Adams' murder. Adams was a beautician who disappeared in 2005.
[READ MORE: Man arrested in 13-year-old cold case murder of mother of 2]
Channel 2 investigator reporter Mark Winne was in Gwinnett County, where the suspect, Billy Cook, Adams' ex-boyfriend, appeared in court.
Winne sits down with Adams' family who said they can finally grieve after years of heartache, on Channel 2 Action News, at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}