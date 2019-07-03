  • Family of high school wrestler killed in crash forgives driver

    By: Courtney Martinez

    A high school wrestler was killed over the weekend in a car crash and his family is telling Channel 2 Action News they forgive the driver.

    John Goodall, known by his classmate as "Yates," only had his car for a few days before the crash. The teen was glad to get his license because his parents helped him get a car.

    The other driver in the crash has been identified as Charles Brinson, 27.

    Authorities say no drugs or alcohol were involved, but his view was obstructed.

    A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.

