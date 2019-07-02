Athens police to release bodycam video of deadly shooting

ATHENS, Ga. - It’s been a day since Athens police shot and killed a man they said charged at them with a knife.
The dramatic incident unfolded Monday around 12:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Macon Highway.
Athens-Clarke police said they received multiple calls about a man dripping blood and acting erratically.
Police told Channel 2’s Sophia Choi three officers responded to the scene. Two of the officers fired shots at the man when he wouldn't put the knife down and ran toward them, according to police.
The man was killed and one officer was injured.
