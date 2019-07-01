  • GBI investigating shooting involving officer in Athens

    Updated:

    ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is headed to the scene of a shooting involving an officer in Athens.

    Athens-Clarke County police said the shooting happened at 1005 Macon Highway. 

    We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene and will bring you LIVE updates all afternoon on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories