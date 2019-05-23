0 Family celebrates 10-year-old's ability to eat: 'Life changing is not the word'

ATLANTA - Do you need a positive, uplifting story of perseverance and determination?

Look no further than 10-year-old Seth Eisenstein!

Within two months of beginning his treatment at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Multidisciplinary Feeding Program, Seth went from not eating fruits, vegetables or protein to graduating the program with flying colors.

After struggling with restrictive food intake since he was only 16 months old, Seth and his family understand the significance of him finishing the program.

Seth said he’s most excited to start eating meals with his family.

To celebrate his graduation, Seth’s family, friends and the staff at the hospital got together to sing the graduation song and enjoy healthy snacks.

Seth said he’ll miss the staff and his friends in the program, but he’s looking forward to going back to school.

He said his goal is to continue to try new foods. So far, pizza is his favorite.

“Life changing is not the word,” said Seth’s mom, Lynne Eisenstein. “There is no way to describe what has transpired here. This program is not just transformational for the child. It is also impactful for siblings, parents and the extended family."

WHAT IS THE MULTIDISCIPLINARY FEEDING PROGRAM?

The Multidisciplinary Feeding Program is designed for children with chronic and severe disruptions in their relationship with food.

Many children with feeding disorders struggle to gain weight from eating little or no food during meals, or relying on formula by bottle or through a tube.

Other children consume enough calories, but will only eat a narrow range of foods. They often reject one or more food groups like fruits and vegetables.

Avoiding and/or restricting food intake can negatively affect a child’s physical, social and psychological well-being.

Common signs and symptoms of a feeding disorder include:

Poor weight gain, weight loss or faltering growth

Dependence on formula delivered by bottle or feeding tube

Frequent mealtime tantrums

Refusing to eat

Distress and anxiety when trying new foods that interferes with social functioning

Inability to tolerate different textures

Extreme food selectivity or pickiness (eating fewer than 12 foods, rejecting one or more food group)

Significant nutritional deficiency

Children who experience this level of feeding difficulty often meet diagnostic criteria for avoidant/restrictive food intake disorder, a type of eating or feeding disturbance frequently treated in our program.

