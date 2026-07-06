Fallen tree in metro Atlanta left 1,600 without power

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fallen tree knocked out power to about 1,600 customers in Acworth early Monday morning.

The tree fell onto a power pole on Terrace Drive around 1 a.m. Monday, causing a widespread outage, according to Acworth City Manager James Albright.

Power crews restored service to about half of the affected customers within hours of the outage, Albright said. Crews then worked through the night to replace the damaged pole and repair the electrical infrastructure.

Power has since been restored to all but four households, Albright said.

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