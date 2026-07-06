Six Flags Over Georgia guests hit by fallen tree during storm

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man at Six Flags over Georgia when a fallen tree injured four people said one of the victims being put on a stretcher appeared to be unconscious.

Jacob Herron said he saw guests wading through water 6 or 7 inches deep during the storm Sunday. Video also captured the flooding.

Two people who helped the victims LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting t 4:00 p.m.

Officials said two people were seriously hurt when the tree fell near the park’s entrance.

Herron said the first group of people he saw that were injured were conscious, “but it did look like they were in pain.”

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“I kept walking, and the second group of people were around someone who was getting put on the stretcher that was I think unconscious,” he told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell.

The four guests were taken to a hospital. Officials have not provided an update on their condition.

He also saw broken fences, as well as trees and branches down throughout the park.

Six Flags shut down the rides once the rain started falling.

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