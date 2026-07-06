Woman must escape home intruder 2nd time when he gets spare key

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A metro Atlanta homeowner says she woke up to a masked man inside her house.

It could have ended tragically, but fortunately for Melody LaCoste she only has a busted foot, stitches on her elbow and some frayed nerves.

She was in her South Fulton home when she woke up to the man standing over her as she slept.

“I screamed, and he took off running down the steps out the door real fast,” she said.

She locked the front door, called 911 and sat on her staircase steps waiting on police.

But then she saw her doorknob turning.

Frightened, she rushed to the door and pulled back the curtain. The intruder had come back.

“We’re looking at each other like this. He’s looking at me. I’m looking at him,” LaCoste said.

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