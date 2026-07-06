Georgia gas prices continue to fall after Independence Day weekend

ATLANTA — Georgia drivers are paying less at the pump as the average gas price continues to decline after the Independence Day holiday, according to AAA.

Falling crude oil prices and ample fuel supplies have driven the state average down 5 cents from last week and 34 cents from last month.

As of Monday, it costs an average of $52.95 to fill a standard 15-gallon gas tank.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has fallen since peaking at $4.56 per gallon on May 21, though prices still remain higher than they were a year ago. The national average now stands at $3.80 per gallon.

Within Georgia, the state’s most expensive gas markets are Savannah, Hinesville-Fort Stewart and Macon. The least expensive metro markets are Warner Robins, Catoosa-Dade-Walker and Albany.

The average price per gallon in Atlanta currently sits at $3.52.

AAA recommends drivers compare prices using its Fuel Price Finder and, when possible, pay with cash to avoid retailer surcharges on credit card purchases.

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