Falcons honor dedicated ticket holder killed in crash by removing his seat

ATLANTA - Get ready to grab a box of tissues. The Atlanta Falcons are rising up and honoring a car crash victim, days after he was killed.
[READ MORE: Young father ID'd as victim of deadly crash involving teen without driver's license]
The crash happened June 18 at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway. Police said Chaun "C-Mac" McKeever was killed after a 16-year-old girl, who didn't have a driver's license, crashed into his car head-on.
Family members told Channel 2 Action News McKeever played flag football, was on the kickball team and loved spending time with his 8-year-old daughter.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Missing college student is dead; Man charged with aggravated murder
- Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- FDA announces dog food brands it says could be linked to heart disease
Now, we also know he was a huge Atlanta Falcons fan -- and the organization is giving his family a token of their gratitude.
The Atlanta Falcons official Twitter tweeted that his seat within Section 103 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been removed and given to his family.
Last week we lost Chuan McKeever, a dedicated season ticket holder. His seat within Section 103 was removed from @MBStadium, given to his family as a token of gratitude.— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) June 28, 2019
RIP, Chuan pic.twitter.com/wXNeTe6nTD
Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}