Falcons honor dedicated ticket holder killed in crash by removing his seat

    ATLANTA - Get ready to grab a box of tissues. The Atlanta Falcons are rising up and honoring a car crash victim, days after he was killed.

    The crash happened June 18 at the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Guilford Lane near Old National Highway. Police said Chaun "C-Mac" McKeever was killed after a 16-year-old girl, who didn't have a driver's license, crashed into his car head-on.

    Family members told Channel 2 Action News McKeever played flag football, was on the kickball team and loved spending time with his 8-year-old daughter. 

    Now, we also know he was a huge Atlanta Falcons fan -- and the organization is giving his family a token of their gratitude.

    The Atlanta Falcons official Twitter tweeted that his seat within Section 103 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium has been removed and given to his family. 

    Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this time.

