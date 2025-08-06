Fake tax letter scheme is targeting Habersham County residents, sheriff’s office says

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning about a new scheme involving fraudulent tax letters circulating in the area.

People are getting letters purportedly from the “Tax Processing Unit, Internal Processing Service, Habersham County Public Judgement Records,” demanding payment to the “Federal Tax Authorities.”

These letters, sent via the U.S. Postal Service, include an 800-number and a deadline for response.

Even the “Habersham County Commissioner” received one of these letters.

Authorities urge recipients of these letters not to engage with the sender or use any contact information provided in the letter.

Instead, individuals who believe they may owe taxes should contact the IRS directly using official channels.

The sheriff’s office urges residents to remain vigilant against such schemes.

