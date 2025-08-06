Georgia special tax refunds: More than $1 billion issued

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Revenue says it has issued nearly all of the special tax refunds for eligible taxpayers.

The department says there have been 3 million tax refunds as part of a state initiative to return funds to taxpayers. To date, the department has issued refunds amounting to $1,006,766,461.54.

Those numbers represent just over 90% of the total refunds anticipated.

Some of those still waiting for their refunds may be among a second wave of refunds in October for those filing 2024 returns on extension.

This effort follows the passage of House Bill 112, which authorized $1 billion for tax refunds, signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp in April. Eligible Georgians can receive a one-time refund ranging from $250 to $500, depending on their filing status for the 2023 tax year.

The refund amounts are determined by filing status: $250 for single filers or married individuals filing separately, $375 for heads of household and $500 for married couples filing jointly.

To qualify, taxpayers must have filed their returns for both 2023 and 2024.

Refunds will be delivered via direct deposit or check, labeled as “GASTTAXRFD,” which stands for “Georgia State Tax Refund.”

You can check your eligibility for the refund here. You will need to select the tax year, enter your Social Security number or taxpayer identification and your federal adjusted gross income.

