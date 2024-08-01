Experts discuss what to do when tress and power lines fall in your yard after storms

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Severe storms caused trees to topple over and power lines to come down, causing a big threat.

Many people in Gainesville are dealing with those dangers.

Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was live from Gainesville on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. with what to do when power lines fall on your property.

Enota Avenue, north of downtown Gainesville was a mess due to several fallen trees and down power lines.

Power companies say if these wires end up in your yard, steer clear.

The power won’t be coming back soon at David Thomas’s house.

A large oak smashed into his upstairs bedroom and threw his power lines to the ground.

He and his wife were not home.

“My wife was saying ‘What about my sleep number bed?’ I said we can replace the sleep number bed, we can’t replace each other,” Thomas said.

Utility companies say:

Above all, stay away from downed lines.

Always assume the line is energized.

Never try to remove limbs from the line.

Call your power provider.

Then, of course, there are the fallen limbs and trees.

”Make sure that you’re dealing with people that are qualified to do the job,” said Marcelo Oliveira, owner of LS Trees in Cumming.

He says if a tree falls on your house in a storm, call your insurance company, then call a licensed tree removal service.

Most homeowners insurance policies will pay for the tree’s removal.

But if it’s a rotting tree in your yard that falls, Oliveira says they won’t cover it.

“They will not cover if the tree is dead. If it is a dead tree that fell on your property, fell on your house, most insurance does not cover,” he said.

He says if the tree is in a neighbor’s yard and falls on your property, your insurance generally covers the damage.

If a tree falls in your yard without damaging insured property, such as your home or car, insurance may not cover the cost of removal.

Thomas has experts on the job.

“We’ve got good insurance and we’ll be able to rebuild it, and it’s gonna take some time, but that’s okay,” said Thomas.

As many as 13,000 customers were without power in Hall County Tuesday night.

Several hundred are still without electricity, but crews remain on the job.

