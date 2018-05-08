0 Exclusive video shows moment suspect rushed officer before shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has obtained exclusive video showing the violent fight between a man and a College Park police officer that resulted in the man's death.

Video shows the man wrestled with the officer and picked him up and body-slammed him before the officer was able to fire his weapon.

It happened over the weekend at a Circle K-Exxon gas station off Camp Creek Parkway in East Point during a field sobriety test.

Police said Terence Leslie ran to his vehicle, sped away. He crashed moments later, after being shot by the officer.

"This dude could have easily been out and still been alive today," a witness told Channel 2's Nefertiti Jaquez.

The witness's video captured the suspect charging the officer and eventually beating him over the head with his own stun gun.

“The officer said, 'I’m not trying to arrest you, I’m just trying to make sure you pass the test,'” the witness said.

Fearing for his life, the GBI said the officer opened fire and two bullets hit the suspect.

We contacted Leslie's family, who described him as a loving father of four.

They sent us the following statement:

"Our family is extremely saddened by this tragedy. Terence was well respected among his peers and in the community. We wish this incident had never occurred. But his legacy and life will live on through us."

Authorities said the officer suffered some injuries to his head.

