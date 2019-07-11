JEFFERSON, Ga. - Four years after a terrible accident on the football field left Southern University player Devon Gales paralyzed, he's finally moving into a new home built specially for him Thursday.
Channel 2's Tyisha Fernandes has been following Gales' story since the accident first happened at a game against University of Georgia in 2015.
Gales suffered a spinal injury during a collision with former Bulldogs kicker Marshall Morgan. Gales was paralyzed from the waist down.
On Thursday, Channel 2 Action News was the only news station to get an inside look at the new home built in Jefferson for Gales and his family.
Multiple organizations and donors came together to build the house, which is close to where Gales currently works as an assistant high school football coach.
