EF-0 tornado confirmed near Georgia-Alabama border

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. — The National Weather Service has confirmed a second tornado from over the weekend.

The NWS has confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down in Cleburne County, Alabama on Saturday morning.

They say the tornado touched down in the woods between County Road 549 and County Road 205 where several small trees were snapped or uprooted, and traveled approximately 7.4 miles.

A few homes sustained very minor damage, according to the NWS. The tornado also struck four chicken houses.

One sustained minor roof damage and a detached garage was hit by a falling tree.

Previously, the NWS confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down in Carroll County, Georgia.

Adam Pecht and his wife told Channel 2’s Cory James that the storms in Carroll County damaged their home and destroyed the barn, talking about the strong winds he and his wife experienced.

