Dutch Bros to open Lawrenceville location

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Dutch Bros is set to open its first location in Lawrenceville on Monday, Nov. 3, at 2505 Buford Drive.

The new coffee shop will offer a variety of beverages including specialty coffee, smoothies, teas, freezes, lemonade, the exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and Nitro Cold Brew coffee.

Dutch Bros Coffee is known for its commitment to community involvement and aims to create a significant difference one cup at a time.

The shop will operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. This schedule allows customers to enjoy their favorite drinks at convenient times throughout the week.

A Dutch Bros location on Hugh Howell Road in Tucker opened on Oct. 31, joining a location in Johns Creek. The company plans to open locations in Roswell and Woodstock in 2026.

