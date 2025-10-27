Hot chicken eatery that rebranded as a ‘food hub’ closes in Woodstock

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — The sign has been taken down from SocialBites Food Hub in Woodstock.

Located off of Highway 92 and less than a mile from Interstate 575, the eatery opened with great fanfare in January 2023 as The Original Hot Chicken, a Nashville hot chicken restaurant.

“To celebrate the restaurant opening, The Original Hot Chicken will be inviting the Woodstock community to the party where they can watch Joey Chestnut take down their delicious mac n’ cheese for five minutes straight,” the news release said.

Inked Tacos later joined The Original Hot Chicken under the same roof.

The restaurant later rebranded to SocialBites Food Hub, adding two more brands under one roof: Flametown Burgers and Pinsa Roman Pizza.

“SocialBites brings bold flavors and good vibes together under one roof. It’s where friends meet, families gather, and every bite sparks connection," the company website proclaimed.

SocialBites first opened in Sandy Springs, but that location closed earlier this year.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Atlanta-based Experiential Brands, the owner of these restaurant brands, for a statement.

The restaurant space was previously occupied by The Captain’s Boil and Folks.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group