Chick-fil-A debuts ‘Daybright Coffee’ concept in Hiram

HIRAM, Ga. — Daybright Coffee and Refreshment, a new beverage-focused concept by Red Wagon Ventures, LLC opened Friday, offering specialty coffees, smoothies, juices, and more.

Red Wagon Ventures is a subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, the famed Georgia-based chicken restaurant and franchise.

Located Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, a Daybright spokesperson said the new cafe aims to brighten customers’ days with handcrafted coffee beverages, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and food made with simple ingredients.

The restaurant features both a dual-lane drive-thru and a full dining room, providing convenience and care to its patrons.

“With schedules busier than ever, we know people are looking for easy, convenient ways to enjoy quality food and beverages,” David Farmer, Vice President of Red Wagon Ventures, LLC, said in a statement. “Daybright is designed with this in mind, offering delicious beverages and portable bites intended to delight customers and help boost their busy days.”

Daybright’s menu includes a variety of options to cater to different tastes and preferences.

Customers can enjoy signature coffees such as creative cold brews and specialty lattes made with locally roasted house blends. The menu also features house-made iced teas and lemonades, available in vibrant flavor combinations, as well as bubbly fizzes made with fruit juices.

For those seeking healthier options, a Daybright spokesperson said it offers whole food smoothies and cold-pressed bottled juice blends.

The restaurant also serves daily donuts, oven-baked with olive oil, and a selection of hot sandwiches and pressed burritos for easy dining on the go.

There is also a kid’s menu is available, featuring breakfast favorites, PB&J sandwiches, and sippable smoothie treats.

Daybright Coffee and Refreshment is expected to become a go-to spot for residents of Hiram who are looking for a convenient and quality dining experience.

With its diverse menu and customer-focused service, Daybright said it aims to enhance the daily routines of its patrons.

