Large bobcat in neighborhood worries parents as they prepare to trick-or-treat with kids

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Parents in Locust Grove are concerned about their children’s safety while trick-or-treating this Halloween after reports of a large bobcat or cougar wandering the neighborhood.

Doorbell camera capture a sighting of the animal LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

The sightings of the wild cat have been reported by residents, and the animal has been captured on video, Channel 2’s Tom Regan learned.

Neighbors have also heard high-pitched sounds coming from the woods at night, adding to the concern.

“With Halloween tomorrow and everybody trick-or-treating, I’m just nervous,” said Lindsey Walker, a resident of the neighborhood. “I want to get the word out there, so parents are aware of what could be lurking in the woods or walking around the neighborhood.”

Brian Harper said the neighborhood watch app post caught everyone off guard, prompting him to take extra precautions when taking his kids out for Halloween.

“We will stay in a group, we won’t do any individual walking around,” he said.

