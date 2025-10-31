ABC/Disney off YouTube TV during dispute

ATLANTA — As of Oct. 30, 2025, ABC/Disney networks are not available for YouTube TV customers.

The dispute is between ABC/Disney and YouTube. Cox Media Group and its ABC affiliates, including WSB-TV, are not part of the negotiations. We do not have a say in where ABC/Disney channels are carried.

This dispute only affects YouTube TV subscribers. ABC is available to watch on other providers and over the air via an antenna.

YouTube TV subscribers can contact their provider here.

WSB-TV programming and Channel 2 Action News are available to watch 24/7 on WSB Now and our free WSB-TV news app. It’s available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Samsung Smart TVs and your mobile devices.

We apologize for the disruption.

