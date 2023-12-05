Driver still at large after killing cyclist in hit-and-run on Thanksgiving in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Dekalb County Police is searching for the driver who hit a cyclist and left him on the side of the road.

The retired father died days after he was hit and the family is searching for answers about the driver.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“They are for sure that a vehicle hit him,” said Rashida Collier about what she’s heard from Dekalb County Police Investigators about what happened to her father.

70-year-old Barry Collier was a retiree who enjoyed spending time cycling daily.

“He definitely loved cycling it was something he enjoyed. He enjoyed being out in nature,” said Collier.

Barry was cycling on Crossvale Road on Thanksgiving Day when he was hit by a car.

Technology on his bike alerted his family.

“He actually has a GPS on his bike so it sent me a notification and it also gives whoever’s at the scene my phone number,” said Collier.

The driver never stopped and left Barry on the side of the road.

“He was paralyzed from the neck down and terrible brain trauma from it that’s why we were never able to speak with him,” said Barry’s other daughter Jamila Wilkes. “Imagine if that was your family member on Thanksgiving and you were waiting on him. Put yourself in our shoes.”

Dekalb County Police are investigating and Barry’s family, and fellow cyclist, are getting the word out in case someone knows the driver.

“They know that they hit Barry. Barry had massive injuries. It had to be a very violent crash,” said Mitch Howell from Frog Cycling.

TRENDING STORIES:

“I know it may have been a mistake but at least I wish you would’ve stopped to at least render aid,” said Collier.

Barry’s family was left heartbroken. His wife of nearly 50 years and his two daughters believe someone needs to be held accountable.

“He was a human he did not deserve that,” said Collier.

Collier’s funeral is set for Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Conyers at Gregory B. Levett and Sons.

His family, and dozens of members of the cycling community, plan to be there to show support and raise awareness about the dangers cyclists face.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2023 Cox Media Group