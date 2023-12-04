Metro man spends weeks trying to recover nearly $2K taken from bank account -- and he’s not alone

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man said he’s spent weeks trying to recover nearly $2,000 taken from his bank account.

Luther Trawick told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that his bank, Wells Fargo, is denying his fraud claim.

He says the bank told him because a PIN was used to get his funds, it’s money he says he can’t get back.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Nobody I know has that amount of money to just hand out, I need all of my money back,” Trawick said.

The trend the Secret Service is seeing here in metro Atlanta and across the country, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:30 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Missing teen allegedly stabs homeowner during break in attempt in Roswell

©2023 Cox Media Group