Metro man spends weeks trying to recover nearly $2K taken from bank account -- and he’s not alone

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta man said he’s spent weeks trying to recover nearly $2,000 taken from his bank account.
Luther Trawick told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln that his bank, Wells Fargo, is denying his fraud claim.
He says the bank told him because a PIN was used to get his funds, it’s money he says he can’t get back.
“Nobody I know has that amount of money to just hand out, I need all of my money back,” Trawick said.
