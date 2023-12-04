1 dead, 2 injured after employee fight escalates to gunfire at Georgia Burger King, reports say

DUBLIN, Ga. — One person is dead after employees got into a fight a Georgia Burger King.
It happened Sunday at the restaurant location along Veterans Boulevard in Dublin, Georgia, according to WGXA-TV.
Investigators said two employees got into a fight and then called family members to the restaurant.
Once the family members showed up, someone began shooting, killing one person and injuring two others, WMGT-TV said.
WMAZ-TV said the case has been turned over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to call the Dublin Police Department at 478-277-5023.
