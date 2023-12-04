11 arrested after multi-city drug investigation leads to kilos of meth, guns, thousands in cash

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple people were arrested following a multi-city drug investigation.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the investigation began in September. Agents identified members of a drug trafficking organization living in Haralson, Carroll, Heard, and Troup counties and Cleburne County, Alabama.

After a months-long joint investigation, authorities conducted search warrants at Daniel Lee Provo’s home in Temple, Clarissa Carla King’s home in Buchanan, and Matthew Wilson Strickland’s home in Lagrange.

On Nov. 9, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies sized five kilos of methamphetamine, two pounds of marijuana, fentanyl, and psilocybin mushrooms.

The GBI said they also found six guns and $14,000.

Police made multiple arrests outside the search warrants as part of the investigation.

Eleven suspects were arrested and charged with the following:

Daniel Lee Provo, 39, of Temple, GA, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Clarissa Carla King, 44, of Tallapoosa, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit drug-related offenses, and use of communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission of a crime.

Oakley John Evans, 41, of Tallapoosa, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, conspiracy to commit drug-related offenses, and use of communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission of a crime

David Bell, 67, of Helfin, Alabama was arrested on previous outstanding warrants in multiple jurisdictions.

Michael Bryan Reynolds, 59, of Tallapoosa, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine and use of a communication facility in committing or facilitating the commission of a crime.

Joseph Todd Youngblood, 46, of Haralson County, was charged with conspiracy to purchase methamphetamine.

Matthew Wilson Strickland, 44, of Troup County, was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Natasha Brazil, 38, of Troup County, was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Deanna Marie Bunner, 45, of Carroll County, was charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Candace Dawn Awbrey, 27, of Temple, is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Donald Wayne Massey, 34, of Cleburne County, Alabama, is charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine.

Provo, Awbrey, Reynolds, King, Evans, Massey, Bunner, and Bell were booked into the Haralson County Jail. Youngblood was transported to the Cleburne County Jail in Alabama. Strickland and Brazil were booked into the Troup County Jail.

“I have been clear since I took office that we will hunt down and arrest anyone that sells this poison in our communities. Our goal is a safer and more peaceful Haralson County for our citizens to enjoy,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said.

