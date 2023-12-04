Gov. Kemp introduces legislation to ‘accelerate’ largest income tax cut in state history

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is introducing legislation to “accelerate a decrease in the state individual income tax rate.”

The legislation will amend a current bill that provides a step down of 10 points in the income tax rate starting in 2025 until the tax rate reaches 4.99%.

“By accelerating the reduction, the rate for Tax Year 2024 will be 5.39 percent, rather than the 5.49 percent set by HB 1437. This will mark a cut of 36 basis points from the Tax Year 2023 rate of 5.75 percent,” a news release from the governor’s office said.

“When I signed the largest income tax cut in state history in 2022, I did so with the understanding we would deliver on this promise in a responsible way,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Now, thanks to our conservative budgeting and strong state economy built on business-friendly policies, we are well-positioned to move the timeline up and put more money where it belongs -- back into Georgians’ pockets. I look forward to working with our partners in the legislature to bring this further relief to families still burdened by Bidenomics.”

The state estimates that the move will save Georgians approximately $1.1 billion in 2024.

