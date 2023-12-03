GSP: Street racers lead troopers on high-speed chase along I-85

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were arrested after officials said they led troopers on a high-speed chase along Interstate 85.
It happened Saturday, just before 8:30 p.m. on Amlajack Boulevard in Coweta County.
According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers were called regarding street racers in the area driving recklessly.
Troopers said they noticed a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu speeding south on Amlajack Boulevard.
When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the Malibu reportedly initiated a chase, driving onto State Route 34 before traveling north on I-85 at mile marker 47 onto the ramp.
Authorities said the Malibu continued north until it exited at I-85 mile marker 51 and took city streets until getting to Gullatt Road and crossing into Fulton County.
GSP initiated a PIT maneuver on Gullatt Road to stop the reckless driving, troopers said.
The two occupants, whose identity and age were not released were taken into custody.
