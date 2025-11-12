Driver dies in head-on crash, another escapes as truck catches on fire

CHATTAHOOCHE HILLS, Ga. — One driver died and another driver escaped with non-life threatening injuries after a head-on crash in Chattahoochee Hills.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on South Fulton Parkway near Rico Road.

Georgia State Patrol said a Toyota Camry driver crossed over from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane. The driver hit a Toyota Tacoma head on. The Camry driver died.

The Tacoma caught on fire after the crash and the driver was able to safely get out of the truck.

Troopers are investigating what caused the Camry driver to crash. They have not released the driver’s name.

This is the second deadly crash in the same area since September.

Channel 2 Action News This Morning reported on another head-on, fiery crash on South Fulton Parkway at Rico Road.

The driver who caused the crash died after Toyota RAV4 caught on fire.

