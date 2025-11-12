Fire at art studio warehouse sends large amount of smoke into the air

DeKalb County firefighters have responded to a large warehouse fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started just after 4:15 a.m. at 1300 Fleetwood Drive, the home of South River Art Studios. Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach is at the scene, where the fire is sending large amounts of smoke into the air.

There have been no injuries reported

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

This is at least the second warehouse fire that DeKalb County firefighters have responded to this month.

On Nov. 3, Channel 2 Action News This Morning took you to the scene of the fire on Paul Edwin Drive. The fire caused heavy smoke in the area near some apartments.

No injuries were reported in that warehouse fire as well.

©2025 Cox Media Group