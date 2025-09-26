1 dead, 1 hospitalized after fiery, head-on crash in Chattahoochee Hills

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A driver died in a head-on, fiery crash in Chattahoochee Hills early Friday morning.

On Channel 2 Action News This Morning, investigators told Channel 2’s Steve Gehlbach that two SUVs collided around 2:30 a.m. on South Fulton Parkway/Ga. State Route 70 near Rico Road. Fire Chief Greg Brett said the crash happened near a curve.

Georgia State Patrol said a Toyota driver in the westbound lane did an “improper passing” move. The driver lost control and crossed over into the eastbound lane, hitting the Honda CR-V head-on.

The Toyota RAV4 then caught on fire, killing the driver. The Honda CR-V, flipped on its side. The Honda driver had to be pulled out and taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The road opened around 6:15 a.m.

