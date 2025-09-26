Buckhead homes remain in disrepair 1 year after devastating flooding

ATLANTA — A year after severe flooding devastated Buckhead, some homes remain abandoned and in disrepair.

On Sept. 27, 2024, Buckhead experienced severe flooding that required rescuers to use boats to evacuate residents from their homes.

Despite efforts to recover, many homes still show significant damage, including torn-out floors and walls.

“I do have to go through all of the hoops and the boundaries that they set forth in this process, and it’s frustrating,” said homeowner Margaret Glenn. “Because it’s been a year. I want to move forward, but there is always a wait, every step of the way.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Glenn received $750 from FEMA to aid in recovery efforts, but she faces challenges in rebuilding her home.

Before reconstruction can begin, her home needs to be raised, a process requiring city approval that she is still awaiting.

As Buckhead continues to recover from last year’s flooding, residents like Glenn remain hopeful for progress despite bureaucratic hurdles.

©2025 Cox Media Group