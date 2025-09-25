Atlanta Airport loses millions in federal funding over city DEI programs

A battle over diversity, equity and inclusion is costing Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport $57 million.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray reviewed the letters between the Trump Administration and City of Atlanta obtained by Channel 2.

The Federal Aviation Administration wanted the city to sign new grant language disavowing diversity, equity and inclusion programs to get the funding, but the city refused.

The airport planned to use that grant money to replace taxiway pavement, renovate restrooms and to lower airport emissions.

According to the grant application, more than $37 million is permanently lost.

The FAA says the airport could still get the remaining $19 million if it agrees to the new grant language next fiscal year.

The FAA sent a statement that says in part:

“The City of Atlanta informed the Federal Aviation Administration that it had concerns about the new standard grant agreement and could not sign it. The FAA is working with the City to resolve these issues.”

The City of Atlanta’s statement reads in part:

“The City is currently evaluating all options to ensure alignment with our long-held values, local policy and federal law and we are confident that the airport will be well positioned to receive federal funds in the future.”

The City of Atlanta also says it is confident the airport will be able to pursue alternate funding for these projects without impacting customers or airport service providers.

The city says federal funding for the airport is less than 10% of airport’s total capital program.

