Spirit Airlines furloughing hundreds of Atlanta flight attendants

ATLANTA — Budget-friendly airline Spirit Airlines is set to furlough 1,800 flight attendants, including over 300 in Atlanta, as it struggles to reorganize under bankruptcy protection.

The airline, known for its affordable fares, is reducing its capacity by 25% in an effort to stabilize its financial situation. This move comes as Spirit attempts to emerge from its second Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing within a year.

The announcement of furloughs has left many customers worried about the airline’s future.

“It’s very affordable, but if they start cutting people, it’s going to affect us,” said Kimberly Ford, a frequent Spirit Airlines customer, told Channel 2’s Tom Regan.

Aviation expert John Nance described the furloughs as a “desperation move” and noted that the airline is in deep financial trouble.

The furloughs are scheduled to begin in December, just before the busy holiday travel season.

Spirit Airlines released a statement that read in part,

“We recognize the impact of this decision on affected team members and we are committed to treating them with care and respect during this process.”

