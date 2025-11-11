Loaded gun magazine found on flight leaving Atlanta Airport

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight from Atlanta to Cincinnati were evacuated after a loaded ammunition magazine was found near a seat during boarding.

The magazine was discovered Sunday by a passenger who alerted flight attendants, prompting a full security sweep and rescreening of all passengers.

Atlanta police are investigating the incident, Channel 2’s Michael Seiden reported.

“If you see something that’s not supposed to be on the plane, you do report it,” said passenger Rosalind Evans.

A spokesperson for Frontier Airlines confirmed it happened during boarding. They said the magazine was determined to belong to a law enforcement officer who had traveled on an earlier flight using the same aircraft.

Law enforcement sources said only federal agents are permitted to fly with loaded magazines, although the specific agency the officer works for remains unclear.

The magazine and ammunition have been handed over to Atlanta police, who have not yet responded to inquiries about the investigation.

